<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *A/C*POWER WINDOWS* This 2016 Nissan NV 1500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-1dc67dfd-7fff-6dce-885c-6ccd60b0d871></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2016 Nissan NV 2500

200,182 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo 2500 HD S V6

12406737

2016 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo 2500 HD S V6

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,182KM
VIN 1N6BF0KY7GN805109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 200,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2016 Nissan NV 2500