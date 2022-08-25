2016 Nissan Rogue

$19,750 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9006265

9006265 Stock #: 789367

789367 VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC789367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features AWD Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Power Rear Door / Hatch Luggage / Roof Rack

