Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9006265
  2. 9006265
  3. 9006265
  4. 9006265
  5. 9006265
  6. 9006265
  7. 9006265
  8. 9006265
  9. 9006265
  10. 9006265
  11. 9006265
  12. 9006265
  13. 9006265
  14. 9006265
  15. 9006265
  16. 9006265
  17. 9006265
  18. 9006265
  19. 9006265
  20. 9006265
Contact Seller

$19,750

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9006265
  • Stock #: 789367
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC789367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 789367
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! No accidents! Equipped with All-wheel drive, back-up camera, blue-tooth, AC, Pano-roof, Navigation and keyless start. More photos to come once cleaned. This Rogue will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2017 Mazda MAZDA3 s ...
 175,091 KM
$15,350 + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX 6-Spd...
 135,501 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 84,906 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory