$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2016 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
78,356KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10150053
- Stock #: 148366
- VIN: 1C6RR6FT2GS148366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Introducing our outstanding pre-owned 2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Trim, a powerful and versatile truck that's ready to tackle any challenge with confidence. With only 78,356 kilometers on its engine, this gem offers exceptional performance and value, making it the perfect choice for all your hauling needs.
Unmatched Power and Capability: Under the hood, you'll find a robust and reliable engine that delivers jaw-dropping power and efficiency. Whether you're towing heavy loads, conquering rough terrains, or simply cruising through the city, this RAM 1500 will impress you with its unmatched performance. No matter the task, this truck is built to exceed expectations.
Stylish and Functional Design: In the Tradesman Trim, practicality meets style. Its bold and rugged exterior demands attention, showcasing the iconic RAM design language. The spacious cabin provides comfort and functionality, with durable seating materials designed to withstand the toughest adventures. You'll appreciate the attention to detail and the smart storage solutions throughout the vehicle.
Impressive Features and Technology: Equipped with the latest technology, this RAM 1500 ensures a connected and convenient driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth integration, and enjoy the convenience of a user-friendly touchscreen display for easy access to your favorite music, navigation, and more. Safety features like advanced airbags, stability control, and ABS brakes provide peace of mind on every journey.
Meticulously Inspected and Maintained: Rest assured, this pre-owned RAM 1500 will undergo a comprehensive inspection by our team of certified technicians. We'll meticulously check every aspect of the vehicle to ensure its optimal condition, reliability, and safety. This truck will be ready to hit the road and deliver years of dependable performance.
Unbeatable Value: Owning a RAM 1500 doesn't have to break the bank. We offer this incredible truck at a competitive price, providing unbeatable value for your hard-earned money. With its low mileage and exceptional condition, this pre-owned 2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Trim is the ideal choice for those seeking a reliable truck without compromising on quality.
Your Perfect Companion Awaits: Don't miss out on this opportunity to own the remarkable 2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Trim. Visit our dealership today and take it for a test drive. Our friendly and knowledgeable sales team is ready to assist you and answer any questions you may have. Drive home in style and confidence with this pre-owned RAM 1500, your perfect companion for work and play!
Contact us now to schedule your test drive and make this outstanding RAM 1500 Tradesman Trim yours today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
