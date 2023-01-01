Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

78,356 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10150053
  2. 10150053
  3. 10150053
  4. 10150053
  5. 10150053
  6. 10150053
  7. 10150053
  8. 10150053
  9. 10150053
  10. 10150053
  11. 10150053
  12. 10150053
  13. 10150053
  14. 10150053
  15. 10150053
  16. 10150053
  17. 10150053
  18. 10150053
  19. 10150053
  20. 10150053
  21. 10150053
  22. 10150053
  23. 10150053
  24. 10150053
  25. 10150053
  26. 10150053
  27. 10150053
  28. 10150053
  29. 10150053
  30. 10150053
  31. 10150053
  32. 10150053
  33. 10150053
  34. 10150053
  35. 10150053
  36. 10150053
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,356KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150053
  • Stock #: 148366
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FT2GS148366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 148366
  • Mileage 78,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Own the Road with Style and Reliability!
Introducing our outstanding pre-owned 2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Trim, a powerful and versatile truck that's ready to tackle any challenge with confidence. With only 78,356 kilometers on its engine, this gem offers exceptional performance and value, making it the perfect choice for all your hauling needs.
Unmatched Power and Capability: Under the hood, you'll find a robust and reliable engine that delivers jaw-dropping power and efficiency. Whether you're towing heavy loads, conquering rough terrains, or simply cruising through the city, this RAM 1500 will impress you with its unmatched performance. No matter the task, this truck is built to exceed expectations.
Stylish and Functional Design: In the Tradesman Trim, practicality meets style. Its bold and rugged exterior demands attention, showcasing the iconic RAM design language. The spacious cabin provides comfort and functionality, with durable seating materials designed to withstand the toughest adventures. You'll appreciate the attention to detail and the smart storage solutions throughout the vehicle.
Impressive Features and Technology: Equipped with the latest technology, this RAM 1500 ensures a connected and convenient driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth integration, and enjoy the convenience of a user-friendly touchscreen display for easy access to your favorite music, navigation, and more. Safety features like advanced airbags, stability control, and ABS brakes provide peace of mind on every journey.
Meticulously Inspected and Maintained: Rest assured, this pre-owned RAM 1500 will undergo a comprehensive inspection by our team of certified technicians. We'll meticulously check every aspect of the vehicle to ensure its optimal condition, reliability, and safety. This truck will be ready to hit the road and deliver years of dependable performance.
Unbeatable Value: Owning a RAM 1500 doesn't have to break the bank. We offer this incredible truck at a competitive price, providing unbeatable value for your hard-earned money. With its low mileage and exceptional condition, this pre-owned 2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Trim is the ideal choice for those seeking a reliable truck without compromising on quality.
Your Perfect Companion Awaits: Don't miss out on this opportunity to own the remarkable 2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Trim. Visit our dealership today and take it for a test drive. Our friendly and knowledgeable sales team is ready to assist you and answer any questions you may have. Drive home in style and confidence with this pre-owned RAM 1500, your perfect companion for work and play!
Contact us now to schedule your test drive and make this outstanding RAM 1500 Tradesman Trim yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2016 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 78,356 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Acura RDX Techn...
 153,719 KM
$18,750 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 117,895 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory