A family business of 28 years! **83,000 kms on engine*337,000 on body* Receipts included. Equipped with *LEATHER*6 PASSENGER*AC*4x4*ECO-DIESEL*BACK-UP CAMERA*NAV.*LOADED* This 2016 RAM 1500 Laramie Diesel will be sold safetied and certified, backed by a 12 month Lubrico powertrain warranty (or a $1,429 Lubrico CASH credit). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Used
83,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7NM7GS354833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 RAM 1500