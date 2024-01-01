Menu
A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*POWER WINDOWS*AIR CONDITIONING***WEEK CLOSURE*** Please take note that we will be closed July 27 to August 5 for a family holiday. We will be resuming our regular hours August 6. Thank-you for your understanding. This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

2016 RAM ProMaster

169,209 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM ProMaster

City Tradesman SLT Cargo *30 service records!*

2016 RAM ProMaster

City Tradesman SLT Cargo *30 service records!*

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,209KM
VIN ZFBERFDT1G6C96839

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C96839
  • Mileage 169,209 KM

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 RAM ProMaster