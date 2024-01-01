$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM ProMaster
City Tradesman SLT Cargo *30 service records!*
2016 RAM ProMaster
City Tradesman SLT Cargo *30 service records!*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # C96839
- Mileage 169,209 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*POWER WINDOWS*AIR CONDITIONING***WEEK CLOSURE*** Please take note that we will be closed July 27 to August 5 for a family holiday. We will be resuming our regular hours August 6. Thank-you for your understanding. This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dave's Auto Service
Dave's Auto Service
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775