$14,759+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0 w-Limited pkg No Accidents!!Leather!!Navigation!!
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0 w-Limited pkg No Accidents!!Leather!!Navigation!!
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$14,759
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,535KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GPALCXGH313320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,535 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*AWD*NAVIGATION*SUNROOF* This Crosstrek will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
12V outlet
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT *WINTER TIRES* 74,000 KM $10,359 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT *30 service records* 83,871 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 168,891 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dave's Auto Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,759
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek