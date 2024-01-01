Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*AWD*NAVIGATION*SUNROOF* This Crosstrek will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-06e3135a-7fff-a86f-4fbb-a16e7c452043></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

165,535 KM

Details Description Features

$14,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0 w-Limited pkg No Accidents!!Leather!!Navigation!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0 w-Limited pkg No Accidents!!Leather!!Navigation!!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11513268
  2. 11513268
  3. 11513268
  4. 11513268
  5. 11513268
  6. 11513268
  7. 11513268
  8. 11513268
  9. 11513268
  10. 11513268
  11. 11513268
  12. 11513268
  13. 11513268
  14. 11513268
  15. 11513268
  16. 11513268
  17. 11513268
  18. 11513268
  19. 11513268
  20. 11513268
  21. 11513268
  22. 11513268
  23. 11513268
  24. 11513268
  25. 11513268
  26. 11513268
  27. 11513268
  28. 11513268
  29. 11513268
  30. 11513268
  31. 11513268
  32. 11513268
  33. 11513268
  34. 11513268
  35. 11513268
  36. 11513268
  37. 11513268
Contact Seller

$14,759

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,535KM
VIN JF2GPALCXGH313320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,535 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*AWD*NAVIGATION*SUNROOF* This Crosstrek will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
12V outlet
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT *WINTER TIRES* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT *WINTER TIRES* 74,000 KM $10,359 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart SXT *30 service records* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2013 Dodge Dart SXT *30 service records* 83,871 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 168,891 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,759

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek