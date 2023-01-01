2016 Toyota Corolla

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 0 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10409208

10409208 Stock #: 672277

672277 VIN: 2T1BURHE1GC672277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 672277

Mileage 78,013 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Clear Carproof or Carfax WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.