Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 27 years! Equipped with This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. </span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-cf77627e-7fff-ec45-2894-de5992cc7ae6></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2016 Toyota Venza

193,785 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Venza

XLE V6 AWD No Accidents! Leather!V-6! Clean!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

XLE V6 AWD No Accidents! Leather!V-6! Clean!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11045648
  2. 11045648
  3. 11045648
  4. 11045648
  5. 11045648
  6. 11045648
  7. 11045648
  8. 11045648
  9. 11045648
  10. 11045648
  11. 11045648
  12. 11045648
  13. 11045648
  14. 11045648
  15. 11045648
  16. 11045648
  17. 11045648
  18. 11045648
  19. 11045648
  20. 11045648
  21. 11045648
  22. 11045648
  23. 11045648
  24. 11045648
  25. 11045648
  26. 11045648
  27. 11045648
  28. 11045648
  29. 11045648
  30. 11045648
  31. 11045648
  32. 11045648
  33. 11045648
  34. 11045648
  35. 11045648
  36. 11045648
  37. 11045648
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
193,785KM
Used
VIN 4T3BK3BB6GU121494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 121494
  • Mileage 193,785 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years! Equipped with This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
4 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2012 Chevrolet Colorado 1LT Ext. Cab 2WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 1LT Ext. Cab 2WD 105,000 KM $12,359 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 2WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 2WD 154,113 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 101,145 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza