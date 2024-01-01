2016 Toyota Venza

Menu
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAM.*HEATED SEATS*LEATHER*NAV.*SUNROOF* This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-b9efbfb6-7fff-12b0-b4e4-a29655769053></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAM.*HEATED SEATS*LEATHER*NAV.*SUNROOF* This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

866-972-4775

