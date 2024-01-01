Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACK-UP CAM*AC*PWR WINDOWS* This Encore will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-3953c0c3-7fff-5d75-49c6-e0bf7b3f5b27></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2017 Buick Encore

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,359

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11353735
  2. 11353735
  3. 11353735
  4. 11353735
  5. 11353735
  6. 11353735
  7. 11353735
  8. 11353735
  9. 11353735
  10. 11353735
  11. 11353735
  12. 11353735
  13. 11353735
  14. 11353735
  15. 11353735
  16. 11353735
  17. 11353735
  18. 11353735
  19. 11353735
  20. 11353735
  21. 11353735
  22. 11353735
  23. 11353735
  24. 11353735
  25. 11353735
Contact Seller

$16,359

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,000KM
VIN KL4CJASB0HB161375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACK-UP CAM*AC*PWR WINDOWS* This Encore will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred FWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Buick Encore Preferred FWD 131,000 KM $16,359 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country Limited *NO ACCIDENTS*26 SERVICE RECORDS* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2013 Chrysler Town & Country Limited *NO ACCIDENTS*26 SERVICE RECORDS* 213,660 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Kia Soul EX 86,513 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,359

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Encore