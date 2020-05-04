2017 Chevrolet 1500 LS

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Intermittent Wipers Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Seating 6 PASSENGER Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features 4x4

12V outlet

Aux in

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Remote / Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning A/C

Backup / Rear View Camera

Premium Interior Trim Level

Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Running Boards / Rails

WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.