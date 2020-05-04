Menu
2017 Chevrolet 1500 LS

LS Backup Camera! WIFI! Bluetooth! 4x4!

2017 Chevrolet 1500 LS

LS Backup Camera! WIFI! Bluetooth! 4x4!

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,594KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4968462
  Stock #: MAN-206
  VIN: 3GCUKNEC8HG517856
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Backup Camera! WIFI! Bluetooth! 4x4! This Silverado will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • 6 PASSENGER
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 12V outlet
  • Aux in
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Premium Interior Trim Level
  • Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
  • Running Boards / Rails
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Send A Message