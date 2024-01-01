Menu
<div><span>A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *POWER WINDOWS*AIR CONDITIONING* This Express will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-dfa37c7c-7fff-6772-048f-8dc699af5564></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2017 Chevrolet Express

216,363 KM

Details Description Features

$16,359

+ tax & licensing
Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$16,359

+ taxes & licensing

216,363KM
Used
VIN 1GCWGAFF2H1349996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 216,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Door Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C

