2017 Chevrolet Malibu

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 4 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095440

9095440 Stock #: 293841

293841 VIN: 1G1ZE5ST8HF293841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 293841

Mileage 135,495 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.