$31,995+ tax & licensing
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
142,021KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10553520
- Stock #: 513682
- VIN: 3GCUKREC4HG513682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 513682
- Mileage 142,021 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1