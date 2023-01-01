Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

142,021 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10553520
  2. 10553520
  3. 10553520
  4. 10553520
  5. 10553520
  6. 10553520
  7. 10553520
  8. 10553520
  9. 10553520
  10. 10553520
  11. 10553520
  12. 10553520
  13. 10553520
  14. 10553520
  15. 10553520
  16. 10553520
  17. 10553520
  18. 10553520
  19. 10553520
  20. 10553520
  21. 10553520
  22. 10553520
  23. 10553520
  24. 10553520
  25. 10553520
  26. 10553520
  27. 10553520
  28. 10553520
  29. 10553520
  30. 10553520
  31. 10553520
  32. 10553520
  33. 10553520
  34. 10553520
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,021KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553520
  • Stock #: 513682
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC4HG513682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 513682
  • Mileage 142,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with a back-up camera, SXM, heated front seats and 4x4. This Silverado will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Ford F-150 XL S...
 126,908 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler S...
 164,822 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 142,021 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory