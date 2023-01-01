Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

178,263 KM

Details Description Features

$17,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9821557
  2. 9821557
  3. 9821557
  4. 9821557
  5. 9821557
  6. 9821557
  7. 9821557
  8. 9821557
  9. 9821557
  10. 9821557
  11. 9821557
  12. 9821557
  13. 9821557
  14. 9821557
  15. 9821557
  16. 9821557
  17. 9821557
  18. 9821557
  19. 9821557
  20. 9821557
Contact Seller

$17,350

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9821557
  • Stock #: 374570
  • VIN: 1GCNCNEH1HZ374570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 374570
  • Mileage 178,263 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included!
This Silverado is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray regular cab interior features 3 seats, power door locks, manual windows and AM/FM options. This Chevrolet Silverado work truck comes with RWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Chevrolet could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 208,979 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson SE
 131,027 KM
$15,350 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler S...
 100,751 KM
$19,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory