2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
178,263KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9821557
- Stock #: 374570
- VIN: 1GCNCNEH1HZ374570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
This Silverado is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray regular cab interior features 3 seats, power door locks, manual windows and AM/FM options. This Chevrolet Silverado work truck comes with RWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Chevrolet could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
