Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with **** This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-340a957e-7fff-bba9-66ed-3e95d96448c0></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

147,853 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD 7 Passenger!! AWD!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD 7 Passenger!! AWD!!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11447168
  2. 11447168
  3. 11447168
  4. 11447168
  5. 11447168
  6. 11447168
  7. 11447168
  8. 11447168
  9. 11447168
  10. 11447168
  11. 11447168
  12. 11447168
  13. 11447168
  14. 11447168
  15. 11447168
  16. 11447168
  17. 11447168
  18. 11447168
  19. 11447168
  20. 11447168
  21. 11447168
  22. 11447168
  23. 11447168
  24. 11447168
  25. 11447168
  26. 11447168
  27. 11447168
  28. 11447168
  29. 11447168
  30. 11447168
  31. 11447168
  32. 11447168
  33. 11447168
  34. 11447168
  35. 11447168
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,853KM
VIN 1GNKVGKD0HJ125628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,853 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with **** This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2015 Kia Sportage LX AWD *AWD*Easy on Gas* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Kia Sportage LX AWD *AWD*Easy on Gas* 165,910 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Matrix Base Automatic *Toyota Quality*Great Student Car* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2011 Toyota Matrix Base Automatic *Toyota Quality*Great Student Car* 233,412 KM $8,350 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 206,011 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Traverse