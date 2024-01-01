Menu
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*COOLED SEATS*ALL WHEEL DRIVE*HEATED SEATS*NAVIGATION* This Chrysler 200 C V6 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-6cbacd0d-7fff-39e4-3f80-980ba0eb6535></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2017 Chrysler 200

141,168 KM

$13,759

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler 200

C V-6

2017 Chrysler 200

C V-6

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,759

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,168KM
VIN 1C3CCCEGXHN501962

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,168 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$13,759

+ taxes & licensing

