2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$12,359
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,123KM
VIN 2C4RC1EG4HR647626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 647626
- Mileage 233,123 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*POWER DOORS*TV ENTERTAIMENT. This Pacifica is equipped with Heated seats, navigation, Carplay/Android Auto, a back-up camera and Stow N Go. This Pacifica Touring-L Plus will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include rear temp. control, heated steering, and Weather-tech mats. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
