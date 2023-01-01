Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

214,639 KM

Details Description Features

$14,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,799

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10457628
  2. 10457628
  3. 10457628
  4. 10457628
  5. 10457628
  6. 10457628
  7. 10457628
  8. 10457628
  9. 10457628
  10. 10457628
  11. 10457628
  12. 10457628
  13. 10457628
  14. 10457628
  15. 10457628
  16. 10457628
  17. 10457628
  18. 10457628
  19. 10457628
  20. 10457628
  21. 10457628
  22. 10457628
  23. 10457628
  24. 10457628
  25. 10457628
  26. 10457628
Contact Seller

$14,799

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
214,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10457628
  • Stock #: 879237
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7HR879237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 879237
  • Mileage 214,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC and cruise control. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 137,504 KM
$11,359 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Impal...
 122,125 KM
$8,250 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 99,012 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory