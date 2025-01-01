Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM*BLUETOOTH*4X4*LEATHER HEATED SEATS*WEATHER TECH* This 2017 Ford F-150 has beautiful Goodyear WRANGLER tires and will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span><br><br><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2017 Ford F-150

184,523 KM

Details Description Features

$25,359

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

XLT No Accidents!!

Watch This Vehicle
12344316

2017 Ford F-150

XLT No Accidents!!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12344316.699676056?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25545
  2. 12344316
  3. 12344316
  4. 12344316
  5. 12344316
  6. 12344316
  7. 12344316
  8. 12344316
  9. 12344316
  10. 12344316
  11. 12344316
  12. 12344316
  13. 12344316
  14. 12344316
  15. 12344316
  16. 12344316
  17. 12344316
  18. 12344316
  19. 12344316
  20. 12344316
  21. 12344316
  22. 12344316
  23. 12344316
  24. 12344316
  25. 12344316
  26. 12344316
  27. 12344316
  28. 12344316
  29. 12344316
  30. 12344316
  31. 12344316
  32. 12344316
  33. 12344316
  34. 12344316
  35. 12344316
Contact Seller

$25,359

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,523KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF9HFB25899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B25899
  • Mileage 184,523 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM*BLUETOOTH*4X4*LEATHER HEATED SEATS*WEATHER TECH* This 2017 Ford F-150 has beautiful Goodyear WRANGLER tires and will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
New Tires

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT ~1 OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT ~1 OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS! 99,800 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT No Accidents!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT No Accidents!! 184,523 KM $25,359 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S ~1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder S ~1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! 135,030 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,359

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150