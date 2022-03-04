Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

152,832 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8520242
  2. 8520242
  3. 8520242
  4. 8520242
  5. 8520242
  6. 8520242
  7. 8520242
  8. 8520242
  9. 8520242
  10. 8520242
  11. 8520242
  12. 8520242
  13. 8520242
  14. 8520242
  15. 8520242
  16. 8520242
  17. 8520242
  18. 8520242
  19. 8520242
  20. 8520242
  21. 8520242
  22. 8520242
  23. 8520242
  24. 8520242
  25. 8520242
  26. 8520242
  27. 8520242
  28. 8520242
  29. 8520242
  30. 8520242
  31. 8520242
  32. 8520242
  33. 8520242
  34. 8520242
  35. 8520242
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,832KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8520242
  • Stock #: C10179
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5HFC10179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C10179
  • Mileage 152,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! One owner and No Accidents! Brand New Tires! Recently undercoated and has been meticulously maintained. Equipped with blue-tooth connection, climate control, fog lamps, trailer brake, 4x4 and more. This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
New Tires
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Dual Power Seats
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2011 Chevrolet Impal...
 127,861 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 194,254 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic
1949 Ford Custom Club
 11,802 MI
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory