2017 GMC Canyon
Work Truck
148,273KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9755440
- Stock #: 140525
- VIN: 1GTH6BEN0H1140525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,273 KM
Vehicle Description
This Canyon is equipped with A/C, power windows, power door locks and AM/FM/USB options. The gray interior features a power driver's seat and a backup camera. This 4 passenger GMC comes with 4WD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This work truck could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this truck and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
