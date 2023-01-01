Menu
2017 GMC Canyon

148,273 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 GMC Canyon

2017 GMC Canyon

Work Truck

2017 GMC Canyon

Work Truck

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,273KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9755440
  • Stock #: 140525
  • VIN: 1GTH6BEN0H1140525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,273 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This Canyon is equipped with A/C, power windows, power door locks and AM/FM/USB options. The gray interior features a power driver's seat and a backup camera. This 4 passenger GMC comes with 4WD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This work truck could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this truck and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

