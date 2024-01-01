Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with a back-up camera, 3 keys and 8 passenger. This Odyssey will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-978b501a-7fff-e488-6d09-d0afb857ff34></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Daves Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div>

2017 Honda Odyssey

145,987 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Odyssey

SE *8 PASSENGER*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Odyssey

SE *8 PASSENGER*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10941971
  2. 10941971
  3. 10941971
  4. 10941971
  5. 10941971
  6. 10941971
  7. 10941971
  8. 10941971
  9. 10941971
  10. 10941971
  11. 10941971
  12. 10941971
  13. 10941971
  14. 10941971
  15. 10941971
  16. 10941971
  17. 10941971
  18. 10941971
  19. 10941971
  20. 10941971
  21. 10941971
  22. 10941971
  23. 10941971
  24. 10941971
  25. 10941971
  26. 10941971
  27. 10941971
  28. 10941971
  29. 10941971
  30. 10941971
  31. 10941971
  32. 10941971
  33. 10941971
  34. 10941971
  35. 10941971
  36. 10941971
  37. 10941971
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,987KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H37HB502740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with a back-up camera, 3 keys and 8 passenger. This Odyssey will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Dave's Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 2WD One Owner!! Very Clean!! Well Maintained!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 2WD One Owner!! Very Clean!! Well Maintained!! 218,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited V-6! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited V-6! 186,501 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L S One Owner! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L S One Owner! 158,890 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Odyssey