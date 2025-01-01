Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF* This is equipped with Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, and Backup Camera. This 2017 Honda Pilot will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Bluetooth, Rear Heated Seats, and Navigation. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-8f3d7b52-7fff-b1ea-bb78-232a1a3b5e6b></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2017 Honda Pilot

130,891 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12398886

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12398886
  2. 12398886
  3. 12398886
  4. 12398886
  5. 12398886
  6. 12398886
  7. 12398886
  8. 12398886
  9. 12398886
  10. 12398886
  11. 12398886
  12. 12398886
  13. 12398886
  14. 12398886
  15. 12398886
  16. 12398886
  17. 12398886
  18. 12398886
  19. 12398886
  20. 12398886
  21. 12398886
  22. 12398886
  23. 12398886
  24. 12398886
  25. 12398886
  26. 12398886
  27. 12398886
  28. 12398886
  29. 12398886
  30. 12398886
  31. 12398886
  32. 12398886
  33. 12398886
  34. 12398886
  35. 12398886
  36. 12398886
  37. 12398886
  38. 12398886
  39. 12398886
  40. 12398886
  41. 12398886
  42. 12398886
  43. 12398886
  44. 12398886
  45. 12398886
  46. 12398886
  47. 12398886
  48. 12398886
  49. 12398886
Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,891KM
VIN 5FNYF6H96HB507098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,891 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF* This is equipped with Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, and Backup Camera. This 2017 Honda Pilot will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Bluetooth, Rear Heated Seats, and Navigation. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 for sale in Dunnville, ON
2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 162,430 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ~NO ACCIDENTS~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ~NO ACCIDENTS~ 130,914 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT ~NO ACCIDENTS! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ~NO ACCIDENTS! 88,628 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot