Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

54,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8075491
  2. 8075491
  3. 8075491
  4. 8075491
  5. 8075491
  6. 8075491
  7. 8075491
  8. 8075491
  9. 8075491
  10. 8075491
  11. 8075491
  12. 8075491
  13. 8075491
  14. 8075491
  15. 8075491
  16. 8075491
  17. 8075491
  18. 8075491
  19. 8075491
  20. 8075491
  21. 8075491
  22. 8075491
  23. 8075491
  24. 8075491
  25. 8075491
  26. 8075491
  27. 8075491
  28. 8075491
Contact Seller

$15,350

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8075491
  • Stock #: 173701
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF0HH173701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 173701
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Elantra will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Ford Focus Tita...
 187,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,810 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE
 72,402 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory