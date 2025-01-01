$11,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 FWD
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,401KM
VIN 5XYZU3LB0HG487300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,401 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
