2017 Hyundai Sonata

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 2 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9095437

Stock #: 536716

VIN: 5NPE24AF2HH536716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 536716

Mileage 142,285 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

