Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Sonata

142,285 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

SE Coming soon!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Sonata

SE Coming soon!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9095437
  2. 9095437
  3. 9095437
  4. 9095437
  5. 9095437
  6. 9095437
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,285KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095437
  • Stock #: 536716
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF2HH536716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 536716
  • Mileage 142,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with blue-tooth, back-up camera, SXM, and heated seats. This Sonata will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2012 Honda Accord LX...
 182,799 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
1984 Chevrolet C/K 1...
 0 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 2500 ST 4WD
 129,473 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory