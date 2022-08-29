2017 Jeep Patriot

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 2 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9209143

9209143 Stock #: 188537

188537 VIN: 1C4NJRABXHD188537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,227 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.