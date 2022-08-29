Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

89,227 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE 4WD

2017 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,227KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9209143
  • Stock #: 188537
  • VIN: 1C4NJRABXHD188537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 188537
  • Mileage 89,227 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included! Equipped with A/C, heated seats, leather and a sunroof this Patriot could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as a sales team, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

