$16,750+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775
2017 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$16,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9318883
- Stock #: 256389
- VIN: 5XYPGDA35HG256389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 256389
- Mileage 154,190 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents! Certification included!
This Sorento is equipped with A/C, and the black interior features woodgrain trim with heated front seats, power mirrors and windows as well as an automatic transmission and rubber floor mats. This Kia Sorento comes with bluetooth connection, satellite radio, a privacy glass and AWD for all terrains. This could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.