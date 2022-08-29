2017 Kia Sorento

$16,750 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 1 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9318883

Stock #: 256389

VIN: 5XYPGDA35HG256389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 256389

Mileage 154,190 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Privacy Glass Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Illuminated Visor Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

