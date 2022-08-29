Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

154,190 KM

$16,750

+ tax & licensing
$16,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

LX

2017 Kia Sorento

LX

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$16,750

+ taxes & licensing

154,190KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9318883
  Stock #: 256389
  VIN: 5XYPGDA35HG256389

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 256389
  Mileage 154,190 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included! 

This Sorento is equipped with A/C, and the black interior features woodgrain trim with heated front seats, power mirrors and windows as well as an automatic transmission and rubber floor mats. This Kia Sorento comes with bluetooth connection, satellite radio, a privacy glass and AWD for all terrains. This could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!


It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

