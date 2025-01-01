$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Legend 16 PROSPORT SC
2017 Legend 16 PROSPORT SC
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN SPLX43254F617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 54F617
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2017 Legend Pro-sport SC with a 40 Horse-power Mercury outboard. Lower drive of the Stern was just replaced by Dave's Auto with a brand new part. Boat drives well with a Depth finder, ladder, various equipment included such as ropes, anchor, buoys, live-well and more. Serious inquiries only. Thanks.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2017 Legend 16 PROSPORT SC