<div>2017 Legend Pro-sport SC with a 40 Horse-power Mercury outboard. Lower drive of the Stern was just replaced by Daves Auto with a brand new part. Boat drives well with a Depth finder, ladder, various equipment included such as ropes, anchor, buoys, live-well and more. Serious inquiries only. Thanks.</div>

2017 Legend 16 PROSPORT SC

$16,995

2017 Legend 16 PROSPORT SC

12838216

2017 Legend 16 PROSPORT SC

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$16,995

VIN SPLX43254F617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 54F617
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2017 Legend Pro-sport SC with a 40 Horse-power Mercury outboard. Lower drive of the Stern was just replaced by Dave's Auto with a brand new part. Boat drives well with a Depth finder, ladder, various equipment included such as ropes, anchor, buoys, live-well and more. Serious inquiries only. Thanks.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775

$16,995

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 Legend 16 PROSPORT SC