<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *HEATED STEERING*HEATED SEATS*AWD* This 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 Keys, Bluetooth, and Sunroof. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-56147b4a-7fff-ce67-69a9-185844daa8cf></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2017 Mazda CX-5

137,643 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5

GS

13137619

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,643KM
VIN JM3KFBCL0H0125219

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,643 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

5 Passenger

Child Safety Locks

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 Mazda CX-5