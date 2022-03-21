2017 Mazda MAZDA3

$15,350 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 0 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8968924

8968924 Stock #: 136681

136681 VIN: JM1BN1W35H1136681

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 136681

Mileage 175,091 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

