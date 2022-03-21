Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

175,091 KM

Details Description Features

$15,350

+ tax & licensing
$15,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

s Grand Touring AT 4-Door

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

s Grand Touring AT 4-Door

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,350

+ taxes & licensing

175,091KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8968924
  • Stock #: 136681
  • VIN: JM1BN1W35H1136681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 136681
  • Mileage 175,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! 1 owner, No Accidents! Equipped with Heated seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, blue-tooth, sunroof, AC, power mirrors, power windows, Fog Lights and more. This Mazda3 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Spoiler
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

