Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Juke

108,439 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Juke

2017 Nissan Juke

S FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Juke

S FWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9848399
  2. 9848399
  3. 9848399
  4. 9848399
  5. 9848399
  6. 9848399
  7. 9848399
  8. 9848399
  9. 9848399
  10. 9848399
  11. 9848399
  12. 9848399
  13. 9848399
  14. 9848399
  15. 9848399
  16. 9848399
  17. 9848399
  18. 9848399
  19. 9848399
  20. 9848399
  21. 9848399
  22. 9848399
  23. 9848399
  24. 9848399
  25. 9848399
  26. 9848399
  27. 9848399
  28. 9848399
  29. 9848399
  30. 9848399
  31. 9848399
  32. 9848399
  33. 9848399
  34. 9848399
  35. 9848399
  36. 9848399
  37. 9848399
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9848399
  • Stock #: T70739
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR7HT705739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC, back-up camera, blue-tooth, winter tires and new all-season tires. This Juke will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows
New Tires

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 152,156 KM
$19,450 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX
 157,044 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 169,462 KM
$24,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory