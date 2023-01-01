2017 Nissan Juke

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 4 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9848399

9848399 Stock #: T70739

T70739 VIN: JN8AF5MR7HT705739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,439 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior tinted windows New Tires Convenience Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.