$29,350
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Big Horn *One Owner*No accidents*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
135,396KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10075608
- VIN: 1C6RR7GTXHS643954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,396 KM
Vehicle Description
This RAM is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the silver cloth interior features a back up camera, integrated trailer brakes, power windows and mirrors as well as AM/FM/CD options and satellite radio. This 5 passenger Ram 1500 comes with rear defrost, running boards, 4WD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This truck could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
All vehicles with XM capabilities come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
