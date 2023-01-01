Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,759

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0I PREMIUM CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0I PREMIUM CVT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10166679
  2. 10166679
  3. 10166679
  4. 10166679
  5. 10166679
  6. 10166679
  7. 10166679
  8. 10166679
  9. 10166679
  10. 10166679
  11. 10166679
  12. 10166679
  13. 10166679
  14. 10166679
  15. 10166679
  16. 10166679
  17. 10166679
  18. 10166679
  19. 10166679
  20. 10166679
  21. 10166679
  22. 10166679
  23. 10166679
  24. 10166679
  25. 10166679
  26. 10166679
  27. 10166679
  28. 10166679
  29. 10166679
  30. 10166679
  31. 10166679
  32. 10166679
  33. 10166679
  34. 10166679
  35. 10166679
  36. 10166679
  37. 10166679
  38. 10166679
  39. 10166679
Contact Seller

$21,759

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166679
  • Stock #: 239365
  • VIN: JF2GPABC8HH239365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 239365
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with All-wheel drive and AC. This Crosstrek
will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2017 Subaru XV Cross...
 133,000 KM
$21,759 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla CE
 237,570 KM
$12,750 + tax & lic
2021 Kawasaki KLX230...
 1 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory