Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS* This 2017 Toyota Corolla will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-a492a477-7fff-95b0-eee7-cfc5c1c58014></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2017 Toyota Corolla

39,368 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Corolla

L CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13113698

2017 Toyota Corolla

L CVT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 13113698
  2. 13113698
  3. 13113698
  4. 13113698
  5. 13113698
  6. 13113698
  7. 13113698
  8. 13113698
  9. 13113698
  10. 13113698
  11. 13113698
  12. 13113698
  13. 13113698
  14. 13113698
  15. 13113698
  16. 13113698
  17. 13113698
  18. 13113698
  19. 13113698
  20. 13113698
  21. 13113698
  22. 13113698
  23. 13113698
  24. 13113698
  25. 13113698
  26. 13113698
  27. 13113698
  28. 13113698
  29. 13113698
  30. 13113698
  31. 13113698
  32. 13113698
  33. 13113698
  34. 13113698
  35. 13113698
  36. 13113698
  37. 13113698
  38. 13113698
  39. 13113698
  40. 13113698
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,368KM
VIN 2T1BURHE7HC803763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,368 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS* This 2017 Toyota Corolla will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla L CVT for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla L CVT 39,368 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab 4WD Looks Like new! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab 4WD Looks Like new! 64,841 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Isuzu NQR - for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Isuzu NQR - 51,662 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 Toyota Corolla