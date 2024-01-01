Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*HEATED SEATS*AC*BLUETOOTH*POWER WINDOWS* </span><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>*</span><span>**WEEK CLOSURE*** Please take note that we will be closed July 27 to August 5 for a family holiday. We will be resuming our regular hours August 6. Thank-you for your understanding</span></div><h1><br /></h1><br /><div><span>This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-01a1a452-7fff-c054-18dc-029858e0f4a4></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2017 Toyota RAV4

172,678 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD No Accidents! Service Records!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD No Accidents! Service Records!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11517813
  2. 11517813
  3. 11517813
  4. 11517813
  5. 11517813
  6. 11517813
  7. 11517813
  8. 11517813
  9. 11517813
  10. 11517813
  11. 11517813
  12. 11517813
  13. 11517813
  14. 11517813
  15. 11517813
  16. 11517813
  17. 11517813
  18. 11517813
  19. 11517813
  20. 11517813
  21. 11517813
  22. 11517813
  23. 11517813
  24. 11517813
  25. 11517813
  26. 11517813
  27. 11517813
  28. 11517813
  29. 11517813
  30. 11517813
  31. 11517813
  32. 11517813
  33. 11517813
  34. 11517813
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,678KM
VIN 2T3RFREV9HW689719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 689719
  • Mileage 172,678 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*HEATED SEATS*AC*BLUETOOTH*POWER WINDOWS*
***WEEK CLOSURE*** Please take note that we will be closed July 27 to August 5 for a family holiday. We will be resuming our regular hours August 6. Thank-you for your understanding

This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 w-Limited pkg No Accidents!!Leather!!Navigation!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 w-Limited pkg No Accidents!!Leather!!Navigation!! 165,535 KM $14,759 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT *WINTER TIRES* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT *WINTER TIRES* 74,000 KM $10,359 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart SXT *30 service records* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2013 Dodge Dart SXT *30 service records* 83,871 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4