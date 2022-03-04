Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

214,021 KM

Details

$22,750

+ tax & licensing
$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

214,021KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8560868
  Stock #: 176343
  • VIN: 1GCHTBEN0J1176343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with 4x4, V-6, Back-up camera and Blue-tooth. This Colorado will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

