2018 Chevrolet Colorado

$22,750 + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 0 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8560868

8560868 Stock #: 176343

176343 VIN: 1GCHTBEN0J1176343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 214,021 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.