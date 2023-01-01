Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

137,821 KM

Details

$25,750

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

4WD Work Truck

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

137,821KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9497215
  Stock #: 233304
  VIN: 1GCHTBEN2J1233304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 233304
  • Mileage 137,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with 4x4, V-6, back-up camera, blue-tooth, AC, power windows and running boards. This Colorado will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
tinted windows
Bluetooth
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

