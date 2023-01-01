2018 Chevrolet Colorado

$25,750 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 8 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9497215

9497215 Stock #: 233304

233304 VIN: 1GCHTBEN2J1233304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 233304

Mileage 137,821 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features 4x4 Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.