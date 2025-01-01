Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*REMOTE START*HEATED SEATS* This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-96c9e6d5-7fff-d998-2429-6d1770cd0fe3></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

128,067 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12730260

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12730260
  2. 12730260
  3. 12730260
  4. 12730260
  5. 12730260
  6. 12730260
  7. 12730260
  8. 12730260
  9. 12730260
  10. 12730260
  11. 12730260
  12. 12730260
  13. 12730260
  14. 12730260
  15. 12730260
  16. 12730260
  17. 12730260
  18. 12730260
  19. 12730260
  20. 12730260
  21. 12730260
  22. 12730260
  23. 12730260
  24. 12730260
  25. 12730260
  26. 12730260
  27. 12730260
  28. 12730260
  29. 12730260
  30. 12730260
  31. 12730260
  32. 12730260
  33. 12730260
  34. 12730260
  35. 12730260
  36. 12730260
  37. 12730260
  38. 12730260
  39. 12730260
  40. 12730260
  41. 12730260
  42. 12730260
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,067KM
VIN 2GNAXWEX8J6160376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,067 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*REMOTE START*HEATED SEATS* This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD 128,067 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD 153,818 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD *No Accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD *No Accidents* 97,262 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Chevrolet Equinox