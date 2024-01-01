Menu
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 4x4, backup camera, 5.3 L v-8, blue-tooth, wireless charging, MBRP exhaust and AC. All tires in great shape. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-fff4748b-7fff-b21d-9a3d-095d2f852c52><br></span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

169,900 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,900KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKRECXJG146499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 146499
  • Mileage 169,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-XXXX

866-972-4775

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500