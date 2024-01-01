$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
177,703KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKREC5JG248812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 248812
- Mileage 177,703 KM
Vehicle Description
Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with cruise control, AC, 4x4, back-up camera and SXM. This Silverado will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Additional Features
4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500