Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with cruise control, AC, 4x4, back-up camera and SXM. This Silverado will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

177,703 KM

$25,995 + tax & licensing

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

177,703KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKREC5JG248812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 248812
  • Mileage 177,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with cruise control, AC, 4x4, back-up camera and SXM. This Silverado will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500