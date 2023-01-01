Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

176,500 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,500KM
Used
  • Stock #: 115249
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8JG115249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with Brand New Toyo Tires, Blue-tooth, Heated seats, back-up camera and crew cab capability. This Silverado will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

4x4
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

