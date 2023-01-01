$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
165,575KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10516017
- Stock #: 243144
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1JR243144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 165,575 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1