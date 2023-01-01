Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,575 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,575KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516017
  • Stock #: 243144
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1JR243144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with a back-up camera, power driver seat, DVD entertainment, Rear AC control, SX and more. This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

