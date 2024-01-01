Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 3rd row seating, a back-up camera, SXM and more! This Caravan will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-56168ef8-7fff-b4bd-e237-28b5f5153b92><br></span></div>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,647 KM

Details Description Features

$15,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10855632
  2. 10855632
  3. 10855632
  4. 10855632
  5. 10855632
  6. 10855632
  7. 10855632
  8. 10855632
  9. 10855632
  10. 10855632
  11. 10855632
  12. 10855632
  13. 10855632
  14. 10855632
  15. 10855632
  16. 10855632
  17. 10855632
  18. 10855632
  19. 10855632
  20. 10855632
  21. 10855632
  22. 10855632
  23. 10855632
  24. 10855632
  25. 10855632
  26. 10855632
  27. 10855632
  28. 10855632
  29. 10855632
  30. 10855632
  31. 10855632
  32. 10855632
  33. 10855632
  34. 10855632
  35. 10855632
  36. 10855632
  37. 10855632
  38. 10855632
Contact Seller

$15,759

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
160,647KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG9JR361734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 361734
  • Mileage 160,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 3rd row seating, a back-up camera, SXM and more! This Caravan will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ No Accidents! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ No Accidents! 121,000 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in Dunnville, ON
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 126,522 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL AWD 148,432 KM $27,359 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,759

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan