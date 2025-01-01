Menu
A family business of 28 years! *2 KEYS*3RD ROW SEATING*SATELLITE RADIO* This 2018 Dodge Caravan will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

178,463 KM

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12879926

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,463KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG4JR331928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 331928
  • Mileage 178,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Auto Start or Remote Start

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan