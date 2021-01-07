Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

24,854 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,854KM
Used
  • Stock #: 164942
  • VIN: MAJ6P1UL6JC164942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,854 KM

Vehicle Description

With factory warranty still in effect, this Eco-sport is also equipped with a back-up camera, bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, and an integrated navigation system. This Eco-sport will be sold Safetied and Certified.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately sixty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
tinted windows
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
MOONROOF
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

866-972-4775

