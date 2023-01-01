$34,759 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 6 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10615431

10615431 Stock #: E27636

E27636 VIN: 1FTFW1E56JFE27636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # E27636

Mileage 154,663 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Exterior tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Auto Start or Remote Start Premium Interior Trim Level Trailer Hitch / Tow Package WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.