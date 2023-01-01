Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

154,663 KM

Details Description Features

$34,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,759

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10615431
  2. 10615431
  3. 10615431
  4. 10615431
  5. 10615431
  6. 10615431
  7. 10615431
  8. 10615431
  9. 10615431
  10. 10615431
  11. 10615431
  12. 10615431
  13. 10615431
  14. 10615431
  15. 10615431
  16. 10615431
  17. 10615431
  18. 10615431
  19. 10615431
  20. 10615431
  21. 10615431
  22. 10615431
  23. 10615431
  24. 10615431
  25. 10615431
  26. 10615431
  27. 10615431
  28. 10615431
  29. 10615431
  30. 10615431
  31. 10615431
  32. 10615431
  33. 10615431
  34. 10615431
  35. 10615431
  36. 10615431
  37. 10615431
  38. 10615431
  39. 10615431
Contact Seller

$34,759

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,663KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10615431
  • Stock #: E27636
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E56JFE27636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E27636
  • Mileage 154,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with pano-roof, 4x4, 5.0 L, heated seats, crew cab long box, trailer brake and much more! This loaded F150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 154,663 KM
$34,759 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 158,000 KM
$19,450 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 135,703 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory