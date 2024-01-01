Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *NAV.*BACK-UP CAM.*6 PASSENGER*. This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Damage on right front will be repaired, parts en route. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-e8f436b5-7fff-33f4-98ea-34929be6bbe7></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2018 Ford F-150

136,249 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11455300
  2. 11455300
  3. 11455300
  4. 11455300
  5. 11455300
  6. 11455300
  7. 11455300
  8. 11455300
  9. 11455300
  10. 11455300
  11. 11455300
  12. 11455300
  13. 11455300
  14. 11455300
  15. 11455300
  16. 11455300
  17. 11455300
  18. 11455300
  19. 11455300
  20. 11455300
  21. 11455300
  22. 11455300
  23. 11455300
  24. 11455300
  25. 11455300
  26. 11455300
  27. 11455300
  28. 11455300
  29. 11455300
  30. 11455300
  31. 11455300
  32. 11455300
  33. 11455300
  34. 11455300
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,249KM
VIN 1FTEW1E50JKE99385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,249 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *NAV.*BACK-UP CAM.*6 PASSENGER*. This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Damage on right front will be repaired, parts en route. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport *No Accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport *No Accidents* 128,785 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Base 6A Low Mileage!! No Accidents!!Backup!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Base 6A Low Mileage!! No Accidents!!Backup!! 47,908 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT AWD 7 Passenger!! AWD!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT AWD 7 Passenger!! AWD!! 147,853 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150