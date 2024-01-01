Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! CLEAN CARFAX. ONE OWNER. Equipped with *HEATED SEATS*NAV.*LONG-BOX*4X4*5.0 L*REAR CAM.* This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-3ad6d125-7fff-11ed-aa46-8e7c7cd933ee></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2018 Ford F-150

219,886 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT *UNDERCOATED*

Watch This Vehicle
11989347

2018 Ford F-150

XLT *UNDERCOATED*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,886KM
VIN 1FTFW1E53JFC35929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,886 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! CLEAN CARFAX. ONE OWNER. Equipped with *HEATED SEATS*NAV.*LONG-BOX*4X4*5.0 L*REAR CAM.* This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 213,160 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew No Accidents! Pano Roof! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew No Accidents! Pano Roof! 220,584 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I Touring 5-Door Comes with 2 sets of tires for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I Touring 5-Door Comes with 2 sets of tires 179,600 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150